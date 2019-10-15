East Fleming takes silver at the World Vegan Cooking Championships

The World Vegan Cooking Championships are part of The Vegetarian Chance food festival. Although the festival is dedicated to vegetarian cooking in which dairy products may feature as ingredients those competing were given the task of preparing vegan food completely free of any meat, fish or products that come from animals.

Syvester Schatteman has gone where no other Belgian has gone before taking silver and gaining official recognition as the world’s second best vegan chef.

His colleagues at the Hofke van Bazel in Kruibeke told Radio 2 East Flanders that “This is some nice international recognition for Syvester’s efforts and passion. He has a green version of gastronomy”.

The first prize went to the Japanese chef Ueda Satoru.