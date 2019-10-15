Nasty storm hits West Coast

De Panne and, inland, Veurne were most badly affected. In Koksijde there were reports of a whirlwind. Fortunately nobody was injured but there was a lot of damage as a result of uprooted trees. Even this morning several streets are cordoned off in order to have a clear up.

In Koksijde the mayor declared an emergency amid fears that pedestrians and cyclists had fallen under uprooted trees. Trees with a diameter of up to one metre were uprooted and hindered traffic. Tiles were blown off roofs and limbs off trees, while several cars were also damaged.

In De Panne a roof was blown off a garden shed, while a local church was hit by lightning. Firefighters were called out in Oostduinkerke, Nieuwpoort and Middelkerke.

The storm was a short-lived weather event but the gusts caused considerable damage