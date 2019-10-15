Stick a Princess Elisabeth on your letter!
The Belgian Post Office aka Bpost has issued a new stamp on the occasion of the 18th birthday of Princess Elisabeth. The stamp uses a photograph of the crown princess in a magnificent white dress taken in the gardens of Laken Castle, the official residence of the Belgian royal family, by none other than her father, Filip, King of Belgians.
The new stamp will go on sale on 21 October. Crown princess Elisabeth turns 21 on 25 October. It’s not the first time Princess Elisabeth will be stuck on Belgian letters. She underwent a similar fate as a baby when a postage stamp was issued to mark her first birthday.