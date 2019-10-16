Antwerp Alderman cleared in investigation into financial misappropriation at De Lijn

In 2015, while Mr Meeuws was the Regional Director of De Lijn in Antwerp, he was responsible for the organisation of festivities to mark the opening of a major underground tram tunnel in Antwerp known as “De Reuzenpijp”.

He was accused of having spent more than he was allowed to on the celebrations to mark the opening of the tunnel, something that cost him his job. When Mr Meeuws’ contract was terminated he and De Lijn both signed gagging orders preventing them from discussing the incident any further.

However, details of what had happened leaked out and the Green decided that they no longer wanted to form a cartel with the socialists in last year’s local elections.