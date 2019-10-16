Discover ‘Obsessions’ at MIMA in Brussels

Art brut or Outsider Art is in the limelight in Belgium at the minute. Centrale for contemporary art is planning a show in November, an exhibition is also scheduled at the Bozar next summer and an art fair in Brussels could be on the cards next year.

Most of the works of art on show at MIMA were produced at La “S” Atetier in Vielsalm, though several of the artists travelled to the MIMA in Brussels to create their installations. “It was pretty chaotic at times” concedes Raphaël Cruyt, but the result is a show with some very classy works.

The artists at La “S” Atelier have the big advantage that they and their art isn’t conditioned by society. At La “S” atelier they have the added advantage that they are able to live in a creative environment, which is usually not the case for people with mental limitations.

Raphaël Cuyt: “The Vielsalm set-up is pretty unique. There are no similar centres in Europe, only in the US. Here people with a mental limitation are tutored by regular artists, often fulfilling a residency. The regular artists assist their fellow artists with a mental limitation, show them the various procedures and opportunities that exist to create works of art and often jointly produce art together”.