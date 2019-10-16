VRT documentary shows how innocent photographs of children are targeted by paedophiles

Pano first discovered issues with photographs posted on Flickr, a site on which photographs can easily be uploaded, downloaded and shared. A lot of associations, including youth movements such as the Scouts and Chiro use the site to promote their activities.

Louis has been a leader with his local Chiro group for the past 6 years. He told Pano “Normally our photos are viewed a couple of hundred times. But suddenly we saw that some photos had been viewed more than 200,000 times”.

A child’s underwear was visible or the child/children were in bathing costumes in all of the photographs that had been viewed so often. Perverse, pseudosexual comments were added underneath some of the photographs.