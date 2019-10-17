New Brexit deal: "It's a pity Britain will leave us, but if it has to happen, this is a balanced deal"
Various Belgian politicians have reacted to the new Brexit deal reached by European and British negotiators in Brussels. The Flemish PM Jan Jambon is hopeful, but still wants to wait and see, and so do Charles Michel and Guy Verhofstadt. The latter deplores the Brexit, but if it has to be like this, then this is not a bad deal, he said.
Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist) tweeted: "A no deal scenario has been avoided. A soft Brexit is good news for Flanders and the EU. Let's now study the content of the accord. I am hopeful that the European Council and the British Parliament will accept the deal."
The outgoing Belgian PM Charles Michel (Francophone liberal), who will become the new European President, said it's a step in the right direction, "but my experience tells me to remain prudent. The devil can sometimes appear in the small details. But it's a positive signal after three difficult years."
Guy Verhofstadt (Flemish liberal), who took part in the negotiation process, said he deplores Brexit, but if it has to happen, this is a balanced deal. However, Mr Verhofstadt also wants to wait and see first what will happen in London.