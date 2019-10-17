New Brexit deal: "It's a pity Britain will leave us, but if it has to happen, this is a balanced deal"

Jan Jambon (Flemish nationalist) tweeted: "A no deal scenario has been avoided. A soft Brexit is good news for Flanders and the EU. Let's now study the content of the accord. I am hopeful that the European Council and the British Parliament will accept the deal."

The outgoing Belgian PM Charles Michel (Francophone liberal), who will become the new European President, said it's a step in the right direction, "but my experience tells me to remain prudent. The devil can sometimes appear in the small details. But it's a positive signal after three difficult years."

Guy Verhofstadt (Flemish liberal), who took part in the negotiation process, said he deplores Brexit, but if it has to happen, this is a balanced deal. However, Mr Verhofstadt also wants to wait and see first what will happen in London.