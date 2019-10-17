Fatal accident on A12 Motorway: "Driver was still holding his smartphone"

The accident happened on the A12 Motorway between Brussels and Antwerp, around 10 o'clock this morning. An SUV with a Luxembourg number plate crashed into a lorry and next into a concrete wall at the entrance of the Rupeltunnel. The man died on the spot.

Police noticed that the victim still held his smartphone in his hand. It is possible that he was distracted as a result, noticing the lorry in front of him too late.