Justice Minister Koen Geens tries to reassure Belgians after foreign fighters' esape

Mr Geens could/would not say that Belgium "has things under control", as Terzake reporter Kathleen Cools asked him, because it is not just up to Belgium in this matter. However, he is confident that things will not run out of hand after the Turkish invasion in northern Syria, and that more foreign terrorist fighters would escape.

"Syria has taken over the Kurdish army, they are both one army now. And Russia has entered the scene to support them - Russia also has a lot of jihadi fighters, and for them it also important to keep things under control." Koen Geens thinks that these three powers together, who have every interest of keeping the prison doors locked, will provide a stable situation.