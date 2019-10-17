Mongolian-Chinese movie wins Grand Prix at Film Fest Gent

The official competition of the 46th edition of the Ghent film festival "Film Fest" came to a close late last night, with "Ondog", a Mongolian-Chinese film, grabbing the Grand Prix for Best Movie. The film plays in the impressive Mongolian steppe and was directed by China's Wang Quan'an (video shows the discovery of the body of a dead woman, which marks the beginning of the movie). The prize will boost the Belgian release of the movie. The Georges Delerue Award for Best Music went to the film score "Monos" by Alejandro Landres. The score was written by the British musician Mica Levi.