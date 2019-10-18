EU Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt: "Time pressure was to our benefit, the new is deal is what we proposed 3 years ago" 

May also had several deadlines, but this one is different, explains Mr Verhofstadt. Since then, the 'Hilary Ben Act' has been introduced. Under this "Benn Act", Mr Johnson would be required to request a three-month Brexit delay unless he can pass a deal or get MPs to approve a no-deal exit by 19 October.

"This has changed things completely. To be honest, I thought it would not come to a deal. But this 'Ben Act' obliged Johnson to clinch one, and this strengthened out position as Europeans, to return to the first proposal. Under the new accord, we see that Northern Ireland remains in the European Customs Union, also where part of the taxes are concerned."

Mr Verhofstadt estimates that "Boris Johnson made the U-turn - especially with regards to Northern Ireland - because he realised a no-deal Brexit would be an absolute catastrophe, and it would be bad for him to have to stage a general election in this atmosphere. I think this prospect played a major role."