Bummer for David Goffin in Antwerp

Goffin had received a 'bye' in the first round, but was beaten at his first outing. Goffin, the world's number 14 and the second seed at the European Open, faced Frenchman Ugo Humbert (ATP-70) in the second round but the unexpected happened: he lost, and he did so in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1.

Goffin had a complete off-day while Humbert played "the match of his career" as Goffin called it. His loss is bad news for the Belgian organisers in Antwerp, but also for Goffin himself: the defeat may cost him a ticket for the season-ending Masters.

Andy Murray meanwhile - who has now dropped to number 243 in the world rankings - is fighting his way back into the circuit after successive injury woes. He downed Pablo Cuevas (ATP-45) 6-4, 6-3.