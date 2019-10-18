Illegal cigarette factory discovered in Zonhoven

The Local Police service’s Dorien Baens told VRT Radio 2 Limburg that “Large quantities of cigarettes were being produced at the warehouse. We carried out a raid on Thursday morning and we found machinery and large quantities of tobacco, cigarette filters and packaging.

We suspect that the cigarettes were destined for sale in England”. When police raided the warehouse there was no one present. “The suspects weren’t present. The investigation has been passed onto the customs and the Federal Finance Department.