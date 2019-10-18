9-year-old case solved after macabre discovery in Albertkanaal
A dredging action in the Albertkanaal near Hasselt has resulted in a macabre discovery. In a car that was pulled out of the water, detectives discovered the body of a woman who had been missing since 2009.
Members of the missing persons unit had been searching the area together with local police services and members of the civil protection unit for three days. Near Stokrooie (Hasselt) police also deployed a drone. It was there that the car was pulled out of the water. The case could be linked to the case of a missing person from 2009. There are no indications of violence.