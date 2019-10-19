“Black March” through Brussels on Sunday

On 30 September Marc Dutroux’s accomplice in the abduction of the Limburg teenagers An and two girls from Wallonia Sabine and Laetitia was told that after having served 23 years of his 25 year sentence he is to be eligible for parole.

The organisers of the Black March are deeply unhappy at the prospect of Michel Lelièvre serving the final two years of his sentence on parole and not inside prison.

On their Facebook page the organisers write “This man should never be our neighbour. We don’t agree with his release. We fear for the safety of our children and our grandchildren”.