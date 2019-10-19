Belgium denies reports of foreign fighter repatriation plans

‘The Guardian’ reported that on Friday Belgian officials had informed the families of the Belgian nationals in Northern Syria that the current cease fire there will be used to repatriate Belgian nationals that have links to the terrorist group IS. Using his prefferd communication method, the US President Donald Trump tweeted that some European countries wanted to repatriate their nationals that have links to IS.

However, the Belgian government sources firmly denies the reports and add that the position on Belgian IS foreign fighters has not changed. Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry refuses to comment.