Club Brugge victorious despite below-par performance

The only goal of the game came from Hans Vanaken on 40 minutes. The goal followed a first half that was all but devoid of chances. Hans Vanaken’s goal, his 6th so far this season, was all things considered the only stroke of excellence in a lacklustre first 45 minutes.

The second half started in a similar vein. However, this changed when Club brought in the South African Percy Tau for a poor Siebe Schrijvers. Within a minute Tau almost had an assist and a goal to his name. However, both were frustrated. Vormer also came close to putting Club 0-2 up.

In the closing minutes the failure to widen their lead almost cost Club Brugge victory. 5 minutes from time Excel Mouscron had what was their only real chance of the game. However, with only Mignolet to beat Osabutey shot straight into the Club Brugge keeper’s hands.

In stoppage time a Ruud Vormer goal was disallowed by the VAR for hands. The match ended 0-1 in Club Brugge’s favour. Club Brugge remain unbeaten in the league and have 26 points from 10 games. Excel Mouscron are 8th with 16 points from 11 games.