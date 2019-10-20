Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike number 1 in DJ Mag Top 100

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike learned that they had won while they were at the Amsterdam Music Festival. They beat last year’s winner Martin Garrix into second place. The French DJ David Guetta came in third with Armin van Buuren and dj Marshmello completing the top 5. Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have been in the DJ Mag Top 100 list continually since 2011 and have been in the Top 10 since 2013.

This autumn the brothers will embark on an international tour that will end with performances at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis at the end of December.