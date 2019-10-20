Meyrem Almaci re-elected as leader of the Flemish greens
Meyrem Almaci has been re-elected for a new term as leader of the Flemish green party Groen. Ms Almaci’s running mate Dany Neudt will be the party’s deputy leader. Meyrem Almaci came out best in a three-horse race against the party’s group leader in the Flemish Parliament Björn Rzoska and the deputy leader of the party’s Bruges (West Flanders) branch Christophe Stevaert. Ms Almaci gained the support of 53.2% of the votes cast in the second round of voting at a congress of Flemish green party members that was held in Brussels on Saturday.
Björn Rzoska’s running mate was the member of the Antwerp Provincial Council Rina Rabau. Christophe Steyaert’s running mate was the Bruges City Councillor Charlotte Storme. As the first round of voting didn’t produce a winner with more than 50% of the voters a sound round was required. In the second round Meyrem Almaci gain the support of 53.2% of those that voted.
As soon as the vote was announced Björn Rzoska congratulated Meyrem Almaci with her victory.
Almost 20 years’ experience
Although still only 40 Meyrem Almaci is an experienced politician. First elected to serve on the local council in Sint-Gillis-Waas (East Flanders) in 2002, she became the green party’s youth wing’s Spokeswoman in 2005, a position she held until 2007. Having moved to Antwerp he was elected to serve on Berchem District Council in 2006.
She has been an MP since 2007. She was first elected party leader in 2014. Born in Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders), Meyrem has Turkish heritage and grew up as one of 11 children. She studied social work at Ghent University and worked for five years as a researcher at both Brussels Dutch-Medium Free University (VUB) and the Catholic University of Leuven (KUL). She is married, has 2 children and lives in the Antwerp district of Deurne.
Dany Neudt (45) is the green Ghent City Alderman Bram Van Braeckeveldt’s Chief of Staff. The deputy leadership will be his first national political mandate.