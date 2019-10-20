Meyrem Almaci re-elected as leader of the Flemish greens

Although still only 40 Meyrem Almaci is an experienced politician. First elected to serve on the local council in Sint-Gillis-Waas (East Flanders) in 2002, she became the green party’s youth wing’s Spokeswoman in 2005, a position she held until 2007. Having moved to Antwerp he was elected to serve on Berchem District Council in 2006.

She has been an MP since 2007. She was first elected party leader in 2014. Born in Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders), Meyrem has Turkish heritage and grew up as one of 11 children. She studied social work at Ghent University and worked for five years as a researcher at both Brussels Dutch-Medium Free University (VUB) and the Catholic University of Leuven (KUL). She is married, has 2 children and lives in the Antwerp district of Deurne.

Dany Neudt (45) is the green Ghent City Alderman Bram Van Braeckeveldt’s Chief of Staff. The deputy leadership will be his first national political mandate.