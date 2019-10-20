Paul Magnette is the Francophone socialists’ new leader

Speaking on Sunday Mr Magnette told journalists that although state reform leading to further devolution is “not a priority” he didn’t explicitly rule them out.

While previously the new leader of the Francophone socialists had always ruled out talks with the largest Flemish party, the Flemish nationalists, he now says “We will now talk to anyone. However that doesn’t mean that it will be easy to reach an accord with these parties”.

"Talks won’t only be with these parties. He field remains open”. A federal coalition that includes the Francophone socialists and the Flemish nationalist party N-VA is not the only option open. A coalition that includes, the socialist liberals and the greens would also command a majority.