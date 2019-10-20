Wins for Standard, AA Gent, KAS Eupen and KV Kortrijk
Four of this weekend’s eights Belgian First Division games were played on Saturday evening. In the 6pm kick-off Standard de Liège enjoyed a 1-0 home win against KRC Genk. Later there was a valuable away win for KAS Eupen. The Pandas beat KV Oostende by 2 goals to 3. KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 2-0 home win against near-neighbours Zulte Waregem and AA Gent beat Waasland-Beveren 2-0.
In a game that had remained goalless until the 84th minute, a goal by Bastien made the difference between Standard de Liège and KRC Genk. The result leaves Standard in second place with 23 points from 11 games. This is 3 points less than Club Brugge, who have a game in hand.
An important win for KAS Eupen
KAS Eupen have pulled themselves away from the foot of the table thanks to a 2-3 win away at KV Oostende. Eupen opened the scoring after just 1 minute through Milicevic. However, goals from Matos and Vandendriessche made for a half time score of 2-1 to KV Oostende. Second half goals from Jordi Amat on 58 and Jon Bautista (photo above) on 64 minutes saw KAS Eupen win the match. The result leaves Eupen 14th with 9 points from 11 games. KV Oostende are 12th with 11 points.
Home win for KV Kortrijk
An Mboyo (photo above) penalty on 14 minutes an 53rd minute goal from Van der Bruggen were enough for KV Kortrijk to enjoy a 2-0 victory against Zulte Waregem. Zulte Waregem went down to 10 men on 38 minutes when Berahino was sent off for his second bookable offence of the game. KV Kortrijk have 14 points from 11 games and are 9th. Zulte Waregem are 7th with 16 points.
Onwards and upwards for AA Gent
AA Gent’s run of good form continues. The Buffaloes were victorious again thanks to a 2-0 win in the East Flemish derby against Waasland-Beveren. Jaremstjoek opened the scoring for AA Gent on 18 minutes. A Laurent Depoitre goal on 66 minutes made for a final score on 2-0 in AA Gent’s favour. Having played 10 games AA Gent are 3rd with 20 points. Waasland-Beveren are 15th and have 7 points.