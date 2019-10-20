Wins for Standard, AA Gent, KAS Eupen and KV Kortrijk

KAS Eupen have pulled themselves away from the foot of the table thanks to a 2-3 win away at KV Oostende. Eupen opened the scoring after just 1 minute through Milicevic. However, goals from Matos and Vandendriessche made for a half time score of 2-1 to KV Oostende. Second half goals from Jordi Amat on 58 and Jon Bautista (photo above) on 64 minutes saw KAS Eupen win the match. The result leaves Eupen 14th with 9 points from 11 games. KV Oostende are 12th with 11 points.