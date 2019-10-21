300-meter fence, sensors and a loud alarm used to stop railway jaywalkers

The fence has been installed on both sides of the railway. Sensors are in place every two and a half metres. Thanks to the sensors a camera is able to record any movement and zoom in to anywhere that someone attempts to climb over. The images are forwarded to a control room and a loud alarm is sounded. The system in place in Jambes cost 75,000 euro.

In Jambes a lot of people cross over the railway line as a short cut into the town centre. A fence had already been fitted, but people just climbed over it. The fence was also the target of persistent vandalism.