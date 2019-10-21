5 people injured as police car collides with a bin lorry in Antwerp
Five people have been injured in a collision between a police patrol car and a waste collection lorry in Antwerp. The accident happened just before midday on the Noordersingel at the Park Spoor Noord crossroads. It caused the closure of the road between the Turnhoutsepoort and the Schijnpoort.
The emergency services were at the scene quickly with several ambulances having been dispatched. Three officers from the Antwerp Local Police Service were trapped in the police car and had to be freed by the Fire Service.
They were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The two people that were traveling in the bin lorry escaped with minor injuries.