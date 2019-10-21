A convincing win for Anderlecht, victories for KV Mechelen and Sporting Charleroi
Three of this weekend’s Belgian First Division games were played on Sunday. In the afternoon kick-off KV Mechelen enjoyed a 3-1 home win against Royal Antwerp FC. Later Sporting Anderlecht put in a strong performance in their first game under new coach Frank Vercauteren, beating Sint-Truiden 4-1. In the final game of the weekend there was yet another defeat for bottom club Cercle Brugge. This time Cercle was beaten 0-3 at home by Sporting Charleroi.
Hope were high in Anderlecht that the return of Frank Vercauteren as coach would serve to turn the page on what has been nothing short of a disastrous start to the season. Fans of the 34-times league champions were not disappointed. Sporting Anderlecht put in a strong performance, playing attractive football and creating chances. More importantly they were able to convert at least some of these chances into goals.
Nacer Chadli opened the scoring for Anderlecht from a free kick on 5 minutes. Marco Kana made it 2-0 5 minutes later. This remained the score until 62 minutes when Yohan Boli pulled one back for Sint-Truiden and it was game on. However, Sint-Truiden’s joy was short-lived. Kemar Roofe made it 3-1 to Anderlecht on 67 minutes and it was over and out for Sint-Truiden when Chadli made it 4-1 12 minutes from time.
Not only the victory but the way it was achieved will serve as a great comfort to Anderlecht’s many fans. After 11 games Anderlecht are 11th with 12 points. Sint-Truiden are 13th with 11 points.
KV Mechelen do the business against R Antwerp FC
Despite Antwerp having taken the lead on 19 minutes through Dieumerci Mbokani, KV Mechelen took all 3 points from Sunday afternoon’s game. Malinwa’s goals came from Peyre on 40 and Igor De Camargo on the stroke of half time. Jordi Vanlerberghe put the icing on the cake, making it 3-1 to KV Mechelen in the 5th minute of second half injury time. The result sees KV Mechelen leap-frog over Royal Antwerp FC into 4th place. They now have 20 points from 11 games. 5th-placed Antwerp have played a game less and have 17 points.
First half goals floor Cercle
It was another evening of disappointment for Cercle Brugge on Sunday. In a match that was done and dusted before the first half was over, Cercle were beaten 0-3 at home by Sporting Charleroi. Charleroi’s goal came from Morioka on 5 minutes, Bruno on 32 minutes and Diagne on 36 minutes. The result leave Cercle with just 3 points from 11 games. The West Flemings remain bottom of the league. Sporting Charleroi are 9th with 15 points from 10 games.