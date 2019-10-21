A convincing win for Anderlecht, victories for KV Mechelen and Sporting Charleroi

Hope were high in Anderlecht that the return of Frank Vercauteren as coach would serve to turn the page on what has been nothing short of a disastrous start to the season. Fans of the 34-times league champions were not disappointed. Sporting Anderlecht put in a strong performance, playing attractive football and creating chances. More importantly they were able to convert at least some of these chances into goals.

Nacer Chadli opened the scoring for Anderlecht from a free kick on 5 minutes. Marco Kana made it 2-0 5 minutes later. This remained the score until 62 minutes when Yohan Boli pulled one back for Sint-Truiden and it was game on. However, Sint-Truiden’s joy was short-lived. Kemar Roofe made it 3-1 to Anderlecht on 67 minutes and it was over and out for Sint-Truiden when Chadli made it 4-1 12 minutes from time.

Not only the victory but the way it was achieved will serve as a great comfort to Anderlecht’s many fans. After 11 games Anderlecht are 11th with 12 points. Sint-Truiden are 13th with 11 points.