Kortrijk votes against monthly car-free Sunday in country’s first digital referendum

Around 64,000 people in Kortrijk were eligible to vote. In order to take part they had to first give the number of their identity card. 72% of participants voted using their mobile phones the rest using a tablet, laptop or PC.

Around a third of those that voted also made suggestions to improve mobility in the city.

The car-free Sunday would have been in force between 10am and 6pm and would have been limited to part of the city centre.

Although less than 1 in 6 of those eligible to vote did so Mayor Van Quickenborne was pleased that almost 10,000 people voted. This far exceeded the 2,000 votes needed for the referendum to be valid.

"This is proof that direct democracy works”.

57% voted against the proposal. “The result is clear. The people have spoken clearly. For them one car-free Sunday a year is enough”.

Kortrijk is the first municipality in Belgium to hold a digital referendum. By doing so it hopes to involve residents in big decision. Such a referendum on a big issue in the city will be held every October for the duration of the municipal legislature that ends in 2024.