Murray victorious at European Open in Antwerp

The Scot launched a stunning comeback from being one set and a break down to win the men’s final 3-6 6-4 6-4. It was Andy Murray’s first tournament win in more than two years.

Andy Murray had surgery on his hip January. The European Open was only his seventh tournament since his return.

Speaking after his victory Andy Murray described it as “one of the biggest” of his career.

He went on to say that "It means a lot. The last few years have been extremely difficult”.

"I didn't expect to be in this position at all. I'm happy, very happy", Andy Murray told the British public broadcaster BBC.

His opponent Stan Wawrinka, who has also had injury issues in recent times said: "To see you back at this level, it’s amazing”.

"We're all really happy. I'm sad I lost today but I'm really happy to see you back", The Swiss former Grand Slam Champion added.