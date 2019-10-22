31 Club Brugge supporters detained near to the French border

The 31 Club Brugge supporters had arranged to meet up with PSG fans for a so-called “free fight”. A police spokesman told journalists “The Club Brugge supporters had arranged a ‘free fight’ with supporters of PSG. A the moment that we intervened there were no PSG fans present and thanks to the speedy intervention of the police a fight could be averted”.

When the police arrived most of those present tried to hide in nearby woodland. A tracker dog was used to localise them. They were then identified and detained.