Security guards take action at NATO HQ

Security guards are taking action today in protest at the impasse in the negotiations on a new collective labour agreement for those working in their sector.

Koen Maertens of the socialist trade union ABVV told VRT News that “Purchasing power, quality of work and additional payments made to compensate for flexible working are the three main stumbling blocks”.

The unions says that what is currently on the table is insufficient and that “people are big sick of it”.

The action has also caused traffic delays. Brussels police report that the roundabout in front of the NATO building is closed to traffic with a possible knock on effect for those using the Leopold III-laan to reach the airport or one of the industrial estates in Evere, Diegem or Zaventem.