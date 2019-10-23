BNP Paribas Fortis ATM successfully targeted with explosives

This time the gangsters got away with some loot though the exact amount has not yet been made public. Police are unsure about their identity and are trying to track them down.

The army bomb squad as well as forensic technicians attended the scene.

Tom De Gent of the local police: “There is considerable damage. Fortunately nobody was injured.”

Three suspects were seen fleeing the scene. Police cordoned off the area when they received the alert but failed to stop any getaway car.