Brussels Airlines to cut staff and flights
Brussels Airlines is downsizing. The company intends to cut staff as well as flights. The management of the Lufthansa subsidiary says job cuts will be achieved through natural wastage. People leaving the company will receive support in finding a new job.
The management hopes the restructuring will allow the company to make good profits. At present the company is hardly making any profit. Only one in every 154 seats is profitable. The company’s aim is to make sufficient profits by 2022 to allow investments in the fleet, innovation and jobs. Most job losses will be concentrated in support services on the ground. The airline also plans to axe unprofitable destinations and reduce flights to less profitable ones.
Brussels Airlines has 4,000 people on its payroll and provides employment for a further 40,000 elsewhere.