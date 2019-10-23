Brussels Airlines to cut staff and flights

The management hopes the restructuring will allow the company to make good profits. At present the company is hardly making any profit. Only one in every 154 seats is profitable. The company’s aim is to make sufficient profits by 2022 to allow investments in the fleet, innovation and jobs. Most job losses will be concentrated in support services on the ground. The airline also plans to axe unprofitable destinations and reduce flights to less profitable ones.

Brussels Airlines has 4,000 people on its payroll and provides employment for a further 40,000 elsewhere.