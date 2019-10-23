Club Brugge given lesson in football by PSG

Without Captain Ruud Vormer, the Club Brugge Coach Philippe Clement brought in some fresh young blood in the shape of De Ketelaere (photo below). It was only the second time that the youngster had been given a place in Club’s starting eleven. PSG started with Mbappé and Cavani on the bench.

After 7 minutes Thiago Silva sent a long ball to Di Maria. He passed to Icardi whose shot made it 0-1 to PSG. Moments later Di Maria had only Mignolet to beat, but it was not be. PSG turn down the heat a little after that. This allowed Club to push forward. However, PSG were so well organised that Club were unable to create much in the way of real chances. De Ketelaere came the closest to scoring when Navas’ clearance hit him on the back.

PSG’s can think themselves lucky that Meunier wasn’t given a red card for a foul at the end of the half.