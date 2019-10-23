Death trailer thought to have come from Zeebrugge

The 39 are believed to be victims of people trafficking. The bodies were discovered early on Wednesday morning. Initially it was thought that the trailer had entered the UK from the Republic of Ireland passing via the port of Holyhead, but now Zeebrugge is believed to be the port of departure.

The driver from Northern Ireland has been arrested on murder charges.