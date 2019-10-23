Letting agency clears out wrong flat!

The clearance happened last summer. Workers emptied the wrong flat because of a confusion about the flat numbers. Everything in the flat ended up in a refuse container and was either broken or lost. It was the tenant’s grandmother who first discovered what had happened.

The insurance company offered compensation worth 3,000 euros. The tenant was not impressed and asked for compensation worth 12,000 euros. Today a compromise has been agreed. Meanwhile the tenant has moved out and found other accommodation.