VRT News launches artificial intelligence EDUbox in English

Although many of us may not realise it, artificial intelligence is playing an ever-more important role in our day to day lives. An example of this is the personalised advertising we receive though social media and when we log on to certain websites.

Meanwhile, the first driverless cars have already been launched and the Brussels public transport company MIVB recently testes a driverless bus in one of the city’s parks. There is clearly a need for youngsters to be brought up to speed on developments in the field of artificial intelligence and to prepare them for a future in which it will play an ever greater role.

Whenever we listen to a song on Spotify, watch a series on Netflix or like or follow something or someone on Facebook or Instagram servers that use artificial intelligence take note of these preferences and choices. Once processed the information is an invaluable tool for those wishing to promote a product, an event or ideas. This is because based on our previous choices and other information such as our age, gender, where we live etc., personalised advertising can be sent out.

However, few people are actually aware of how artificial intelligence actually works. Furthermore, many people that believe that they understand how artificial intelligence works, base their “understanding” on unfounded urban myths.