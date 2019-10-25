A ballet performance for ballet-lover Princess Elisabeth on her 18th birthday
As part of the official celebrations to mark Crown Princess Elisabeth’s 18th birthday those invited to celebrate with the Princess were treated to a performance of ‘Carmen Suite’ by the Antwerp Royal Ballet School. The piece is based on Georges Bizet’s opera ‘Carmen’.
Princess Elisabeth clearly enjoyed the performance. For many years the woman that will become Belgium’s first female Head of State has followed classical and modern dance lessons. A surprise touch at the end of the performance was a flash mob featuring Victor Polster, the actor that plays the transgender character Laura in the film ‘Girl’.