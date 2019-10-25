AA Gent come back from two-down to draw against the German League leaders
AA Gent became the only Belgian club to take a point from a European game this week. The Buffaloes came back from being 2 goals down to draw 2-2 the German League leaders Wolfsburg. Later in the evening Standard too went two-down. However, their failure to score a second goal meant that they returned empty handed from their trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.
2 Jaremtsjoek goals, one of which in 5th minute of stoppage time at the end of the second half, secured a valuable point for AA Gent in their Europa League group stage match against the German side VfL Wolfsburg on Thursday evening.
The game looked to have to have been heading towards a hefty defeat for the Buffaloes after Wolfsburg scored twice in the first 25 minutes. Weghorst opened the scoring for the visitors on 4 minutes with Victor making it 0-2 to Wolfsburg 21 minutes later. Jaremtsjoek’s first goal of the game came three minutes from half the first half ended with the Germans 1-2 up.
They was a big improvement on the part of AA Gent in the second half. However, it wasn’t until the 95th minute that Jaremtsjoek scored the goal that would ensure AA Gent of a point. The result leaves AA Gent second in their group with 5 points from 3 games. Wolfsburg also have 5 points, but lead the group thanks to their superior goal difference.
Second Europa league defeat in a row for Standard
Despite their opponents Eintracht Frankfurt putting in a below par performance Standard de Liège were unable to take anything from their trip to Germany on Thursday. David Abraham opened the scoring for Frankfurt on 29 minutes with the German side going 2-0 up 74 minutes minutes thanks to a goal by Martin Hinteregger.
An 83rd minute goal from Selim Amallah (photo below) gave Standard fresh hope. However, it was not to be and the match ended 2-1 in Frankfurt’s favour. The result leaves Standard 3rd in their group with 3 points from 3 games. Eintracht Frankfurt are 2nd with 6 points.