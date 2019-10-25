AA Gent come back from two-down to draw against the German League leaders

2 Jaremtsjoek goals, one of which in 5th minute of stoppage time at the end of the second half, secured a valuable point for AA Gent in their Europa League group stage match against the German side VfL Wolfsburg on Thursday evening.

The game looked to have to have been heading towards a hefty defeat for the Buffaloes after Wolfsburg scored twice in the first 25 minutes. Weghorst opened the scoring for the visitors on 4 minutes with Victor making it 0-2 to Wolfsburg 21 minutes later. Jaremtsjoek’s first goal of the game came three minutes from half the first half ended with the Germans 1-2 up.

They was a big improvement on the part of AA Gent in the second half. However, it wasn’t until the 95th minute that Jaremtsjoek scored the goal that would ensure AA Gent of a point. The result leaves AA Gent second in their group with 5 points from 3 games. Wolfsburg also have 5 points, but lead the group thanks to their superior goal difference.