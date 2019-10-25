Charles Michel wants to stop as PM from the beginning of November

After earlier changes to the composition of the caretaker federal government that came about as a result of ministers moving to pastures new, two key figures are set to leave very shortly. The Prime Minister Charles Michel’s mandate as European Council President begin on 1 December. Meanwhile, Mr Michel’s Francophone liberal colleague, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Didier Reynders is set to become European Justice Commissioner.

Although Mr Michel’s new post doesn’t start until 1 December, he wants to take time to prepare, not least because there is a European summit planned for December and he will be in the chair. Mr Michel is now looking for a suitable replacement. If the multi-lingual Sophie Wilmès is chosen, she would become Belgium’s first female PM. However, there are other scenarios imaginable and the post might go to a politician from one of the other federal coalition parties.

Given the rate at which the steps towards the formation of a new federal government are advancing, how long the new caretaker PM would remain in office is anybody’s question.