Red Panthers move a step closer to Tokyo

The Belgian women’s goal can early and late in the match. Jill Boon opened the scoring after just 2 minutes of play. Although the Belgians dominated the first half they were unable to convert their superiority into more goals.

The second half saw the Chinese look more threatening. However, the Belgian goalkeeper Aisling D'Hooghe was on hand to deny them. An excellent save from a Gu effort averted a Chinese equaliser.

In the closing stage of the game the Belgians were somewhat generously awarded a penalty corner. Vanden Borre did what she had to do and smash the ball high into goal on 57 minutes.

The Red Panthers will take their two-goal advantage with them into the second game tomorrow morning. The winner over two games will qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.