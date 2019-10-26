9 transmigrants discovered in truck heading for Zeebrugge
Federal police have discovered 9 Iraqi refugees who were hiding inside a lorry. The truck was stopped on a trunk road between Bruges and Zeebrugge.
The news was announced by the West-Flemish judicial authorities. It was the truck driver who alerted police when he realised there might by transmigrants hiding inside his vehicle. The lorry was stopped on the N31 between Brugge and Zeebrugge.
"They discovered 9 Iraqi nationals, all of them men. They were all in good health", the judicial authorities said. An investigation has been started into the case.