Belgians spent over 1 billion in sex industry last year, setting a first

The National Bank sent researchers to red light districts across Belgium to count the number of clients, in order to make an estimation. "That we are now passing the threshold of 1 billion, is mostly due to inflation and the rising population", says Geert Sciot of the National Bank. The sex industry turnover is just as much part of the Gross Domestic Product as services supplied by bakers or butchers, he underlines.

Last year's figure is 27 percent up on 2008. The National Bank took into account classic forms of prostitution or massage places, but also sex workers in private clubs, and private services provided at people's homes or escorts, which still account for the biggest number of cases with more than 50 percent. Digital sex services provided by web cams for example were not included in the research.