Is the "new" Anderlecht also better? More questions emerge after draw at modest Eupen

After a desastrous 0-0 at home against Waasland-Beveren, Anderlecht posted two victories against Charleroi and Sint-Truiden. The newly-arrived coach Frank Vercauteren (photo), who took over from Vincent Kompany and Simon Davies, looked set to steer Anderlecht back to the top-6, but yesterday's performance was a small disaster, football pundits agree.

Vercauteren adopted a more "realistic" type of play, since under Kompany the play was often not bad with a lot of ball possession, but the points didn't follow as too few chances were created and the defending was poor. Kompany will continue as player and still holds an advising role, but didn't play yesterday due to injury. Moreover, in-form Nacer Chadli was also out injured.

The future will show which path Anderlecht will follow: Vercauteren's or Kompany's. Anderlecht are 11th in the rankings, Eupen are fighting relegation on 14th place.