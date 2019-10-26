Red Panthers in tears after Olympic dream unexpectedly collapses in just a few minutes

The Red Panthers had to play a double play-off in and against China to determine who would make it to the Olympic Games. Yesterday, they took it 2-0, and today they controlled the second match for a long time.

However, their performance was poor, and the unthinkable happened 5 minutes from time, when China scored a first time and, shortly afterwards, also a second time: 2-2 overall and shoot-outs.

Belgium had bad shoot-outs and eventually lost to China, which left several players in tears, as they had come so close. 5 minutes from time, it was still 0-0 but then came a complete turnaround. Four years ago, the Red Panthers had exactly the same shock exit, missing Rio 2016.