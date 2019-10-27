77-year-old dies in car accident on E17
The E17 in Destelbergen was the scene of a heavy accident this morning, when a car crashed into a lorry. The car driver, a 77-year-old man, did not survive the collision.
Police were alerted that a lorry had come to a standstill on the E17 between Antwerp and Kortrijk, just before entering the Ghent area. The truck had hit the central reservation and could not continue. Three lanes were blocked and motorists were warned that something was coming up, but still a car carrying a Dutch number plate crashed into the obstacle. A 77-year-old man died on the spot, while the truck driver sustained light injuries.