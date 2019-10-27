Essex drama: suspect apprehended in Dublin is man who drove lorry to Zeebrugge
The truck driver who was arrested in Dublin yesterday in connection with the Essex drama, was the man who drove the truck to Zeebrugge. This was confirmed by the Belgian federal judicial authorities.
The suspect hails from Northern Ireland. He was arrested by Irish police upon his return from France, on a ferry. British media say the man came into sight after detectives had discovered that the container had followed some "suspicious routes". Inside the trailer, the bodies of 39 people were discovered. Several other suspects had been taken in for questioning earlier.