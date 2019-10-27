League leaders Club Brugge fail to move past Standard

Club Brugge highlighted their iconic striker Raoul Lambert before the game - Lambert turned 75 last week and was clearly touched by the attention. However, it wasn't FC Bruges who took a strong start: Standard put the pressure on, right from the start, with Samuel Bastien scoring after only 5 minutes. Standard striker Obbi Oulare had two chances to double the score just before the break, but failed twice.

Instead, it was Club Brugge who equalised early in the second half: Dutch midfielder Ruud Vormer had yet another assist and David Okereke didn't miss: 1-1. Though both teams tried, the second half was not so entertaining. The draw allows Bruges to retain first place, 3 points ahead of Standard. Third-placed KAA Gent have the chance to move closer tonight, as they travel to Sint-Truiden.

In other action, champions KRC Genk had to work hard to beat modest Cercle Brugge, an early goal by defender Sébastien Dewaest. Genk still haven't found their best form yet under new coach Felice Mazzu. He took over from Philippe Clement this summer. Clement had left the club despite grabbing the title, moving to Club Brugge.