Harry Malter has passed away at 81

Berlin-born Harry Malter belonged to a family with a long circus tradition and ran a family park with his daughter in Heusden, near Ghent. Malter first tried his luck with circus acts and founded "Circus Piste" in 1968, which boasted at one stage 45 employees, a tent with 2,000 places and over 100 animals. In 1992 he started the park in Heusden, where animals were the main attraction, including elephant Suzy. Critics said the living conditions of the animals were not good, but alterations were made in the park later on.