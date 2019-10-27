Oudenaarde starts quest for historic tapestries

Stefaan Vercamer, the Oudenaarde Alderman for Culture, says that "we want to have them all and we have the means." The challenge will be to find the present owners. Oudenaarde does not know where the works are at present, but Oudenaarde will not be deterred. "We really want to make the collection complete, we have the budget for it and we will be ready."

Last Friday, the city had a winning bid of 13,500 euros at auction house Sotheby's for a historic tapestry about Margaret of Parma, which is part of the Alexander series. Oudenaarde wants to make the collection complete by 2022, when they host a prestigious exhibition centring on Margaret of Parma. She was born in Oudenaarde in 1522 as the illegitimate daughter of Emperor Charles V.