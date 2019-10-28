Impact of Brexit is new PM’s top priority

Ms Wilmès, who is married to an Australian and is Belgium’s first woman PM, says it’s important her caretaker administration is soon replaced by a new government with full powers. “It’s important we talk about policy” she says.

Ms Wilmès praises the work of the two men paving the way for the formation talks proper but insists an outcome that is positive for all is needed.

“Work should progress more quickly. More talks are needed between the PS and the N-VA, but also with other parties.”

Ms Wilmès concedes that at the minute nobody knows which parties will form the new federal team. “First we must talk about a project and then decide who can join in.”

Belgium’s new premier admits heading a caretaker administration isn’t easy, but she is there to ensure continuity. Ms Wilmès is busy with her dossiers, the most important one at the minute is Brexit!