In Bruges: 600-year-old floor “virtually intact”

It is rare that a medieval floor of this size and quality survives. The tiled floor was found in a warehouse and not as is usually the case in a church or abbey. Archaeologist Maarten Bracke: “It is exceptional, a floor that is so intact surviving for 600 years. Some of the tiles are decorated pointing to the wealth of the original inhabitants.”

The warehouse is being turned into a supermarket, but the floor will be preserved. A special foil and sand will be used to protect it.