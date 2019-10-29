Brusseler’s stolen bike surfaces in Albania
Denis Hacquin, a cyclist from Evere in Brussels, is a happy man. A month ago his expensive electric bike was stolen. Denis filed a complaint with the police and heard nothing for a month, but now his bike has been localised in Albania.
The expensive electric bike was equipped with GPS tracking. The tracking mechanism kicked in after a month. Denis was able to track his bike using an app. The tracking showed that the bike had surfaced in Fier, the town in Albania.
Denis went online and somebody explained how he could contact the Albanian interior minister. This Denis did via email and one day later the Albanian police had seized his bike. Now Denis’s only challenge is how to get the bike back to Brussels.